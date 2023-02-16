Alabama Archaeological Conference this weekend Published 5:41 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

The Alabama Archaeological Society Conference Winter 2023 is set for 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday at the Troy University Trojan Center Ballroom.

Presentations will be current research by archaeology professionals and students from universities throughout the state.

The event is free, open to the public and does not require advanced registration.

The event is hosted by AAS, Troy Chapter and Troy University’s Anthropology Club.

Sunday, February 19, is designated at Junior Archaeology Day from noon until 3 p.m.

The event is a hands-on opportunity for childen grades K-6 to learn ow to excavate, process and interpret artifacts.

Junior Archaeology Day is hosted by the Alabama Archaeological Society and Troy University Anthropology.

A field trip is planned to visit Chert Quarries used for thousands of years, located east of Troy. Participants will need to furnish their own transportation. This excursion will be led by AAS president, Steven Meredith. For details, email Meredith at mered003@gmail.com.