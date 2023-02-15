Troy University’s frequency delivers a musical Valentine Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts, with funding from The Chapman Foundation, presented Troy University’s frequency in “A Valentine Concert” on Valentine’s Day at The Studio in downtown Troy.

The Valentine Concert was, once again, well presented by Dr. Scott Sexton, director, and a treasure trove of Troy University singers.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said last year’s Valentine Day Concert was very well attended, so much so, that many had to stand for the performance.

“Last year’s concert was so wonderfully performed and so greatly enjoyed that we expected an even larger audience this year,” Campbell said. “We had seating for 150 and some were standing. It was exciting and encouraging, too, that the audience was made up of all ages.”

University students were well represented and many frequency parents came into town for the concert. A group of local ladies, who have lunch together every day, had looked forward to the concert.

“They were ‘thrilled, excited and amazed’ by the talent and made their reservations for “anything with frequency,” Campbell said.

At the close of the concert, Sexton echoed the audience’s appreciation for the commitment, dedication and talent of those who comprise frequency.

Sexton thanked the supportive and appreciative audience and, as a Troy native, he also had words of thanks for members of the Troy community who continue to support frequency and the music programs at Troy University.