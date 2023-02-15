Pike County BOE considers request, takes personnel action Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

After taking care of housekeeping business, at its February 13, meeting the Pike County Board of Education and a clean slate of old business, the board turned its attention to new business and personnel requests.

Heading the new business was the approval of the financial statement for January 2023.

In other new business, the board:

*Approved the request for the school nurses, Pamela Moates, Liz Leveque, Angie Long, and Brandi Crowe to travel to and attend the MEGA Conference, July 17-23, 2023, in Mobile with funding through General Funds.

•Approved the request for the three Reading Specialist, Tonya Lacy, Sasha Smith and Ashley Johnston to travel to and attend the Science of Reading Symposium, February 7-8, in Decatur with funding through ESSER HQ Professional Development. The action was retroactive as coaches were notified of symposium after the last Board meeting.

•Approved the request for TaMika Hurt, SPED Coordinator, to travel to and attend the Alabama Council for Administrators of Special Education Spring Conference, February 27 through March 1, in Birmingham with funding through IDEA.

•Approved the request for Mike Johnson to travel to and attend the ASPMA conference, April 26-27, in Perdido Beach, with funding through Maintenance Funds.

•Approved the request for three groups of students and chaperones to travel to and attend the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, March 1-3; and March 21 and22 with funding by a Lockheed Martin Grant.

•Approved the request of the Technology Department to surplus and dispose old said technology items.

•Approved the request to award a one-year contract extension for cell phone services with Verizon Wireless.

•Approved the request to award a one-year contract extension for WAN/Internet Access Services to Unity Fiber (formerly ITS).

•Approved the request for General Fund to provide 1/3 cost of the re-roofing of the greenhouses for the Ag Academy. The cost to the General Fund would be $13,866.56.

•Approved the request for the CA³L to enter into a 60-month lease agreement with Canon for a multifunction copier with funding through CA³L Budget.

•Approved the request to participate in the Regions Purchasing Card Program.

•Student transfer requests per the attached spreadsheet were denied approved or denied.

In personnel action, the board:

•Accepted the resignation of Kane Knighten, Child Nutrition Program manager at Goshen Elementary School, effective, February 17, 2023.

•Approved Catastrophic Leave for Rachel Allen, Teacher, GES. Maternity leave to start approximately March 17, 2023.

•Approved request to employ Walter Brown as special needs bus aide in addition to his SPED Aide position at Goshen High School.

•Approved the request to employ Robert Poe, bus driver. Approximate start date – February 21, 2023.

•Approved the request to employ the following individuals as Contract Services for the JROTC STEM Camp, June 1-2 and 4-9, 2023: Christy Little, Brantley High School; Shannon Jimmerson, Houston County Career Academy; Keadra Avant, Goshen High School; Marla Johnson, GHS; Heather Minton, PCHS; Pam Moates, GES; and Kim Hester – GHS. All salaries and associated fringe benefits to be paid with JROTC STEM Grant.

•Considered request from Jennifer Hornsby to modify her official date of retirement to February 28, 2023.

All new hires are contingent on certification or a varied pathway to certification and background checks.