Lady Trojans overpower Headland to reach regional semifinals Published 9:33 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (16-9) advanced to the South Regional Semifinals of the Class 5A Girls Basketball Tournament with a resounding 42-28 win over the Headland Lady Rams (19-9) on Tuesday night at home.

Charles Henderson wasted no time jumping out ahead of Headland 3-0 in the opening seconds. While Headland managed to tie the score a few minutes later, CHHS finished off the opening period with a 12-0 run to take a 15-3 lead into the second quarter.

Neither side was able to get much going in the second quarter but the Lady Trojans maintained a 20-7 lead at halftime. In the second half, Charles Henderson outscored the Lady Rams 22-21 and was able to play deep into its bench in the fourth quarter, giving starters a rest.

CHHS finished the game shooting 33 percent from the field, while holding HHS to just 23 percent shooting. Headland won the rebound battle 34-28 but Charles Henderson forced 24 turnovers and blocked three shots on the night.

Hobdy led CHHS with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, while Ta’Keiya Brockton chipped in with eight points and three rebounds. Mileah Ward grabbed six rebounds and two steals, while Deanna Gosha tallied four points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Jayla Franklin led Headland with 11 points.

The Lady Trojans will face off with Williamson on Monday, Feb. 20, at noon at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery in the Class 5A Regional Semifinals. The winner will play in the regional finals at Garrett Coliseum on Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.