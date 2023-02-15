JCA hosts artists reception for Ryan Foster Published 5:57 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Next, at the Johnson Center for the Arts, is the art of Ryan Foster, a postwar and contemporary artist, whose work has been featured in key galleries and museums including the Alabama State Council on the Arts gallery in Montgomery.

A pre-opening artist’s reception honoring Foster will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 23. The public is invited.

Foster’s “Nothing is Always Anything” will be featured in the JCA upper gallery through April 7.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said Foster explores a wide range of issues including the mystery or existence, spirituality, brokenness, beauty and ugliness.

Foster lives in Birmingham with his wife, two dogs and a cat.

Foster said his wife and animals contribute to his artwork by adding inspiration and hair to his paintings.

“Hearing Ryan Foster talk about his art will be entertaining and informative,” Campbell said. “We invite everyone to the reception. It will be an opportunity to meet Ryan and learn more about his art and the inspiration for his work.”

Ryan Foster’s “Nothing is Always Anything” exhibit is sponsored by The Chapman Foundation.

The Johnson Center for the Arts is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. Exhibitions are featured in both upper and lower level galleries.