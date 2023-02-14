Troy announces T-Day, spring football dates Published 10:42 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

On Monday, Feb. 13, Troy Football announced that the 2023 T-Day Spring Game would take place on April 15, capping off the 17-day spring practice schedule.

The reigning Sun Belt Champions will kick off spring practices on March 6 and continue on March 8 and March 10 to wrap up the first week of practices. The Trojans get back to it with practices on March 21, March 23 and March 25 before closing out March with practices on March 28 and March 30.

Troy will get back to the practice field April 1, April 4 and April 6 and then wrap up the final practices on April 7, April 11 and April 13 with T-Day on April 15. T-Day will take place at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

T-Day will be filled with a number of events much like last season. Things will kick off on April 15 at 11 a.m. with the second annual Lunch with Legends in the Stadium Club at “The Vet.” A number of Troy coaching and playing greats will be on hand for the lunch.

Troy will also host its annual Youth Clinic, free for all children under 12, in the stadium following Lunch with Legends. Additionally, Troy’s second “Yard Sale” will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on the West Concourse of “The Vet.” Game-used jerseys from all sports, helmet decals, shirts, shorts, panties, hoodies, shoes, cleats, bats and more will all be on sale at discounted prices.

The T-Day Game will start at 2 p.m. and the festivities will wrap up at 7 p.m. in Trojan Arena for the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Tickets and tables are currently available for the ceremony, at troytrojans.com/HOFtickets.