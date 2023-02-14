PCHS Overpowers Yellow Jackets in Sub-Regional Win Published 10:14 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (21-8) throttled the Ashford Lady Yellow Jackets 53-23 in the Class 3A Sub-Regionals on Monday night to advance to the Regional Semifinals this weekend.

While the Lady Dawgs eventually dominated their way into the regional semifinals, things did not start out that way. Ashford started the game on a 6-0 run and Pike County didn’t get on the scoreboard until 2:43 left in the first quarter. The Lady Jackets took a 6-3 lead into the second period.

As the second quarter began, Pike County’s Ivy White drilled a three-pointer to tie the score and then Amity White knocked down a free throw to give PCHS a 7-6 lead with 6:55 left in the half, which was the team’s first lead of the game. The Lady Dawgs would never trail again. After Ashford briefly tied the score 7-7, PCHS ended the second quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 19-7 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was more of the same as Pike County outscored Ashford 21-7 in the period to take a 40-14 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lady Dawgs also outscored the Lady Jackets 13-9 in the fourth period to secure the win.

Pike County forced 24 turnovers on the night and outrebounded Ashford 40-30 on the night. Ivy White had a big night for the Dawgs with 17 points – knocking down three three-pointers – and earning four steals. Taniyah Green filled up the stat sheet as she scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, earned six steals and blocked two shots. Amity White chipped in with eight points and grabbed six rebounds with two assists and five steals, while Urriya Berry had nine points and 13 rebounds.

Pike County advances to the South Regional Semifinals against Straughn on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Garret Coliseum in Montgomery.