Heart Survivors’ Breakfast Saturday at Park Published 7:09 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

A mission of the Pike County Heart Board is to raise funds in support of the American Heart Association and its dedication to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

More than 877,000 people die of heart disease, stroke or other cardiovascular diseases every year.

The numbers are numbing said Tracie Davis, Pike County Heart Board co-chair. But, Davis said, battles over heart disease and stroke are won every day.

The battles won in and around Pike County will be celebrated Saturday at the annual Survivors Breakfast at 8 a.m. at Park Memorial Fellowship Hall.

“The breakfast is a victory celebration and there are many victories to celebrate,” Davis said. “All survivors of heart attack and stroke and their caregivers are invited. You don’t have to call or register just come and celebrate the victories and enjoy this special time together.”

Breakfast will be Hardee’s biscuits and, for added fun and excitement, there will a drawing for door prizes.

Marsha Boutwell, a heart/stroke survivor, will be the guest speaker.

“Marsha has a wonderfully inspiring story,” Davis said. “Every survivor has a story and every story gives us greater hope for living healthier lives free of heart disease and stroke.”