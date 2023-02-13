Troy University’s Annual Computer Science & Technology Career Fair: A Resounding Success Published 9:08 am Monday, February 13, 2023

After a two-year absence, Troy University’s annual Computer Science and Technology Career Fair returned on Feb. 8 at the Trojan Center Ballroom of Troy University.

A total of 17 potential employers, including Lockheed Martin, CGI, Alfa Insurance, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and more, registered for the event, specifically looking for talented computer science and cyber security majors. More than 130 students, eager to meet with potential employers and explore internships and job opportunities, attended the event. Students at the fair were able to meet with a variety of employers to learn about the many exciting opportunities available in their field.

As soon as the students stepped into the fair, they were greeted by employers, all eager to connect with talented and motivated students. The students circulated from booth to booth, chatting with recruiters, handing out resumes, and learning more about the companies and opportunities available to them. Many employers commented on the professionalism and preparation of the students, and the quality of the questions they asked. Employers were also impressed with the level of engagement and enthusiasm displayed by the students, and many stated that they would like to come back. They were also very pleased with the hospitality offered by Troy University and the beautiful University campus.

Troy University’s Dept. of Computer Science is part of the College of Arts and Sciences.

“We in the College of Arts and Sciences are always looking for ways to connect our students to employment opportunities,” Dean of College Dr. Steven Taylor said. “We appreciate the participation of area industry in the Computer Science Job Fair and I would also like to give kudos to the faculty of the department for organizing the event.”

Dr. Suman Kumar, the chair of the Department of Computer Science also gave insight on the recent progress in the computer science department.

“The department currently offers a Bachelor of Applied Computer Science degree, as well as Bachelor of Science degrees in Computer Science and Cybersecurity,” Kumar said. “Additionally, the department offers a Master of Science in Computer Science degree with several concentrations, allowing students to tailor their education to their specific interests and career goals. With dedicated faculty and cutting-edge resources, the department is helping students to achieve their goals and reach their full potential.

“The efforts of the computer science department are not going unnoticed. Employers are very willing to connect and recruit our students. The department has been establishing strong partnerships with local businesses and organizations, providing students with valuable internships, job opportunities, and professional connections.”

The student-run Computer Science Club at the college played a key role in organizing the fair, and the club’s advisor, Dr. Byungkwan Jung led the effort.

“The work of bringing employers to campus and helping them connect with students is a win-win for all involved,” Jung said. “The students gain valuable experience, make meaningful connections, and increase their chances of finding fulfilling and rewarding careers. And the employers are able to connect with talented and motivated students, helping them to meet their staffing needs and grow their businesses.”

Overall, the University considered the career fair a resounding success as students left feeling inspired and motivated, having made valuable connections with employers and learned about the many exciting opportunities available to them. Additionally, employers left feeling impressed and eager to return, having met some of the brightest and most promising students in the computer science field