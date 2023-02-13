Troy University hosting Junior Archaeology Day on Feb. 19 Published 10:12 am Monday, February 13, 2023

By Savanah Weed/Submitted Article

Troy University Anthropology and the Alabama Archaeological Society are hosting a Junior Archaeology Day on the Troy Campus for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Dr. Stephen Carmody, Chair of the Anthropology, Sociology, and Criminology Department and assistant professor of anthropology, said the goal is to give children interested in archaeology and anthropology a glimpse into the work they do. Participants will have the opportunity to get their hands dirty by learning how to properly excavate, process and interpret artifacts.

“Kids want to dig. Kids are interested in archaeology, they just don’t know where to find it,” Carmody said. “This event is educational in nature, teaching people what archaeology actually is, but they also get to understand how we operate. This gives us a chance to show people why, how and what we do. Eventually, what we hope is to turn this one day into a week-long summer camp.”

The event will be held at the arboretum beginning at noon until 3 p.m.

Dr. Alvin Diamond, arboretum Director and biology professor, said he’s happy the arboretum has been restored to the point where they can begin to host events.

“We’re always happy when the arboretum can be utilized to help encourage education. Our team of staff, volunteers and community helpers have done tremendous work in getting the grounds back to the point where we’re able to host events like this, which was just a part of our goal when we took on the task of restoring it,” he said. “Not only do we want to have beautiful trails and gardens, we want to have a place for the community to be able to gather and learn. We’re very excited for everyone to come out for Junior Archaeology Day and see everything else TROY and the arboretum has to offer.”

Junior Archaeology Day is part of the 2023 Alabama Archaeological Society Winter Conference held in the Trojan Center Ballroom on Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Archaeology professionals and students from major universities and businesses across the state will present current research and findings in Alabama. The conference is hosted by the Troy Chapter of the Alabama Archaeological Society and the Troy University Anthropology Club. This event is open to the public and does not require advanced registration.

Registration is now open for Junior Archaeology Day: https://tinyurl.com/2p8jxd54.