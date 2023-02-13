Troy Baseball announces time changes to opening weekend Published 2:20 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

The Troy Trojans baseball team is gearing up for the start of the 2023 season later this week and recently announced changes to the first three games on the schedule.

Opening day’s scheduled matchup with Evansville at the freshly renovated Riddle-Pace Field on Feb. 17, see its start time moved up from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. instead. Game two on Feb. 18, will also have its time moved up to 1 p.m., while the Feb. 19 series closer will also start at 1 p.m. The Feb. 17 game will also broadcast live on ESPN+.

Additionally, Troy’s Feb. 24 home game with Stony Brook will move up from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well.

Troy’s baseball squad comes into 2023 in year two under head coach Skylar Meade with a revamped roster including five incoming true freshman and 14 junior college and four-year college transfers. Troy also returns a number of key veterans, like catchers Caleb Bartolero and Clay Stearns, outfielder Kyle Mock, pitchers Garret Gainous and Grayson Stewart, infielder William Sullivan and outfielder Brandon Schrepf. The 2023 Trojans also feature several Wiregrass locals. Those local players include Enterprise infielder Parker Sessions, Opp pitcher Logan Ross, Dothan infielder Jake Smith and Andalusia infielder Ayden Amis. Opelika freshman catcher Brooks Bryan was also a member of the Troy Post 70 19U World Series Champions this past summer.