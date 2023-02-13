Trojans Soar Past Warhawks, Porchia & Hollings Shine with Double-Doubles Published 10:07 am Monday, February 13, 2023

A feisty Troy Trojans (16-9, 11-3) women’s basketball team responded to a loss earlier in the week with a resounding 108-82 win over the ULM Warhawks (7-18, 3-11) on Saturday.

Last week, Troy suffered just its second loss since December and on Saturday made it clear that the Trojans were still the top dogs in the Sun Belt Conference. The high-scoring Trojans also cleared 75 points or more for the 18th straight time and surpassed 100 points in a game for the fourth time this season. The 108 points was the most a Trojan team has scored against a Sun Belt opponent since 2016.

Troy jumped out to a 28-18 lead in the first quarter and that lead swelled to 59-36 at halftime. The Trojans also outscored ULM 49-46 in the second half. Troy forced an eye-popping 22 turnovers, scoring 28 points off those turnovers.

Both Tai’Sheka Porchia and Ja’Mia Hollings have been dominant for the Trojans over the past month, both earning Sun Belt Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks and that stellar play continued against ULM.

Porchia earned yet another double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. It was her fourth straight double-double and eighth of the season. Hollings also finished the game with a double-double, tallying 14 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and two assists. That marks her fourth double-double in the past six games and her seventh of the season.

Makayia Hallmon chipped in with 12 points and four assists, while Mary Delgado totaled 11 points and seven assists. Amber Leggett added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Nia Daniel also scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds for the Trojans.

Troy is back at home this Thursday, Feb. 16, against Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m.