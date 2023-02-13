Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Goshen woman Published 8:51 am Monday, February 13, 2023

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash on Feb. 10 claimed the life of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

Goshen resident Sherry L. Adams, 57, was critically injured when she was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 17-year old juvenile, at 7:07 p.m. on Feb. 10, according to the release. The incident occurred in the right-only turn lane on U.S. Highway 231 at the intersection of Pike County Road 3304, four miles south of Troy.

Adams was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. The ALEA Highway Patrol Division is currently investigating the incident.