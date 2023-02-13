Pike County, Zion Chapel fall in Area Finals Published 9:21 am Monday, February 13, 2023

Both the Pike County Bulldogs (7-13) and Zion Chapel Rebels (14-16) fell in their respective Boys Basketball Area Tournament Championships this weekend.

On Friday, Pike County lost to No. 1 seed Opp by a score of 58-30 in the Class 3A, Area 4 Championship. Chimarion Brown led the Bulldogs with nine points in the loss.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs advance to the sub-regional round of the Class 3A State Tournament as the Area 4 runner-up. Pike County will travel to Dothan to face off against Houston Academy on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

The Rebels lost to No. 1 seed Highland Home by a score of 60-32 in the Class 2A, Area 4 Championship on Saturday. Slade Grantham led the Rebels with 15 points, while Jacob Chestnut and Layton Grantham scored seven points each.

As the Area 4 Runner-Up, Zion Chapel will advance to the sub-regional round of the Class 2A State Tournament. Zion Chapel will travel to Mobile to face off against St. Luke’s Episcopal on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.