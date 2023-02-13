Heart Survivors’ Breakfast Saturday at Park Published 6:52 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

February is a busy month with a variety of activities and events planned with today, Valentine’s Day, designated especially for sweethearts

However, the American Heart Association’s focus throughout the month of February is the health of the heart.

The Pike County Heart Board is dedicated to the efforts to bring greater awareness of heart attack and stroke and to recognize and honor the survivors of heart disease and remember those whose battles were lost.

Tracie Davis, Pike County Heart Board co-chair, said the board will honor the survivors of heart disease and stroke with the annual Survivors Breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday at Park Memorial Family Life Center.

“All survivors of heart attack and stroke and their caregivers are invited,” Davis said. “The breakfast is a victory celebration and there are many victories to celebrate. You don’t have to register or call prior to the breakfast, just come and celebrate the victories together.

Marsha Boutwell will be the guest speaker at the Survivors Breakfast.

“Marsha has a wonderful and meaningful story to share,” Davis said.

The Pike County Heart Walk is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 23, at the Troy Recreation Center.

The Heart Walk will feature a health fair that will include different state and local health agencies and local health-related businesses.

Everyone will be invited to enjoy a light meal, entertainment and special events.

Leading up to and during the Heart Walk, there will be different opportunities to donate to the American Heart Association.

“Every dime and dollar is important in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Each donation is greatly needed and greatly appreciated,” Davis said.