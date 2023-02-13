Frequency at the Johnson Center on Valentine’s Day Published 6:48 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

The Troy Arts Council and the Alabama State Council on the Arts will present Troy University’s frequency in an hour-long concert at 6 p.m. Valentine’s Day, at the Johnson Center for the Arts. The concert is free and will be over in time for a Valentine’s Day dinner at a local restaurant.

“The concert will be a presentation of songs from multiple genres,” said Scott Sexton, Troy University lecturer of music “The Valentine’s Day performance has been a tradition of sorts of frequency. We have had a concert on this date for almost as long as frequency has existed. We are happy and honored for this concert to be sponsored by the Johnson Center for the Arts and the Alabama State Council on the Arts.”

Sexton said frequency’s set will include acapella arrangements of James Taylor’s “How Sweet It Is”, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” as performed by Pentatonix, and an arrangement of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King. The choir will also sing an original song “Butterfly” by Rajaton, a Scandinavian-based vocal jazz ensemble.

Members of the choir will sing solos and duets spanning from old jazz standards, to pop songs, to Broadway.

Sexton will accompany some of the selections on the piano and some will accompany themselves on the guitar.

“The concert shouldn’t last long and would be perfect to pair with dinner plans before or after the concert,” Sexton said. “We invite everyone to come out and hear the awesome talents of these young musicians.”