County Road 6612 closed until Tuesday Published 8:42 am Monday, February 13, 2023

Pike County Road 6612 will be closed today, Feb. 13, for crossdrain installation.

County Road 6612 will be closed at the old bridge, 0.4 miles northeast of County Road 6600, and no through traffic or onsite detour will be available. The estimated length of the road closure is 1-4 days, weather permitting. Anyone with questions can contact the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.