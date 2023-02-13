Brundidge Library celebrated ‘unsung heroes’ Published 6:54 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

Even though the weather on Saturday was cold and wet, the African American History program “Celebrating Unsung Heroes,” at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge was deemed a success.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said the program was well planned and well carried out.

“We regretted that the weather was so awful,” Trawick said. “But the children had worked so hard on their parts and costumes for the wax museum that we decided to go ahead with the program. We were pleased with the community’s support and, of course, with the students’ preparations and presentations. “

Twenty-two students from Pike County elementary and high schools, Banks primary and middle schools and “Tupper’s” home school group participated in the event that included dancing, a wax museum, poetry and interactive activities.

Garneshia Lampley, library’s children and teen coordinator, said she was pleased with the students’ preparation, interest and enthusiasm.

“Each student in the Wax Museum was given a character to portray and information about that person,” Lampley said. “They had to dress as the character they were portraying. They were all well prepared to share the role their characters played as unsung heroes in the Civil Rights Movement.”

Those who attended the “Celebrating Unsung Heroes” had many opportunities to learn about the accomplishments of African Americas who are not as well-known as others or perhaps, not known at all, Lampley said.

Trawick said Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has been the focus of the library’s African American History programs. However, the success of the “unsung heroes,” program might prime it to be considered for future programs.

“‘Unsung heroes’ programs would give us opportunities to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of those who are not as well-known,” Trawick said.