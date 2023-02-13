Area basketball teams gear up for sub-regionals

Published 9:34 am Monday, February 13, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Tournament time is here and a host of area basketball teams are preparing to play in the sub-regional round of the AHSAA State Tournament this week.

Both Charles Henderson’s boys and girls teams will host the sub-regional round of the Class 5A Tournament this week as they both play Headland at home on Feb. 14. The girls team will play at 5:30 p.m. with the boys playing at 7 p.m.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs host Ashford in the sub-regionals of the Class 3A Tournament tonight at 6 p.m., while the Bulldogs travel to Dothan to play Houston Academy on the boys side on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

The Zion Chapel Rebels will also travel to Mobile to play St. Luke’s Episcopal in the sub-regionals of the Class 2A Tournament on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

Winning teams will advance to the Regional Semifinals in Montgomery.

