Obituary, Saturday, February 11, 2023 Published 7:04 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

John Ousley

May 12, 1944 – January 31, 2023

John Ousley was born on May 12, 1944, to the late Burlie Burks & Emma Lou Rodgers (Ousley), in Troy, Alabama. John Ousley departed this life on January 31, 2023, at the age of 78.

John retired from General Electric Evendale, OH after 37 years of service and he continued to work as an independent consultant for General Electric and Barnes Aerospace for an additional 7 years.

John graduated from the Academy Street High School in 1962. He continued his education where he graduated from the University of Cincinnati, Ohio Machine Institute, and Limburg Hair & Beauty School.

John was a passionate bowler. In 2008 he was recognized by the USBC of Greater Hamilton Ohio for bowling a perfect game of 300 where he also received a bronze medal in the Recreational League Commission. In addition, John received recognition at Northwest Lanes League for participating in Friday Super Seniors “The Fun Guys”. In 2016 he was inducted into the Butler County Hall of Fame for Men’s Slow Pitch Softball and if that wasn’t enough, he was an avid golfer and card player.

John was a Veteran of the United States Army and member of the American Legion Post 631. He also belonged to the Pride of the Valley Lodge #95 Lockland, Ohio.

Last but not least, he was an active member of Good News Baptist Church, 3473 Niagara St. Cincinnati, OH 45251 (Pastor Jerome Byrd), where he served as Board of Trustees Chairman. He also implemented the church program “Trail Life for Young Men” Troup 3473 under Pastor Jerome Byrd and Rev. Warren Brookins. He led the Church Food Pantry along side his wife, Helen Ousley. John was a faithful servant and would volunteer whenever and wherever needed.

John was preceded in death by his mother, father, and his sister, Gene Parks of Hamilton, OH.

He is survived by his wife Helen R. Ousley; his brother Henry Rodgers (Debbie) of Little Rock, AR; his brother, Lee Burks of Cleveland, OH; and sister, Annie Jo McGuire of Cleveland OH; his daughter, Karen Ousley of Cincinnati, OH; his son, Ebony Curry of Hamilton, OH, his son, Derrick Logan of Lexington, KY, daughter Thiliathia Bransford-Logan of Harrisburg, PA and son Fred Logan (Sandra) of Cincinnati, OH. John had 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grand children and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.