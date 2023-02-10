Fourth-graders countywide learn enjoy ‘universal’ music Published 7:02 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Fourth-grade students from schools throughout the county were the guests of the Troy Arts Council and the Troy Rotary Club at a Louis Armstrong tribute concert Friday morning at the Claudia Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University.

Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president, welcomed the students and teachers to the concert for an exclusive grade-level first. He said the TAC and Troy Rotary were excited to have students from around the county come together to enjoy the music of Louis Armstrong played by a great band.

The Troy Rotary Club paid the additional fee which made the student concert possible.

Rotarian Maggie Hammond said the Troy Rotary Club was proud to be a part of bringing such highly-acclaimed musicians to Troy and so the fourth-grade students to have the opportunity to hear outstanding jazz music played.

Longineu Parsons and his jazz band entertained the students with music that featured the trumpet, trombone, piano, bass and drums. Parsons said jazz music is made up of influences by all kinds of people coming together.

Rachel Everett, Pike County Elementary School, said the teachers there had talked with their students about the concert and about Louis Armstrong, who was an outstanding trumpet player.

“I think they are prepared to listen,” Everett said.

Troy Elementary student Gabbi Granados said she learned about Louis Armstrong when she visited a wax museum in Nashville.

“He was a famous trumpet player,” she said. “And, he could sing, too.”

The students were very attentive and toes were taping throughout the concert.

Music is the universal language and music was both spoken and understood by a full house of fourth graders at the Louis Armstrong Tribute Friday morning at the Crosby Theater, Everett said.