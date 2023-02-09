Woodmenlife Chapter 420 prepares PCES for rainy days Published 5:51 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

Rain is predicted for the weekend but WoodmenLife didn’t wait for the rain to come.

On Wednesday, WoodmenLife Chapter 420, Troy, Vice President Jimmy Messick and chapter members, Billy and Donna Jones, were at Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge to make a donation of umbrellas to the school.

“We didn’t wait for a rainy day,” Messick said. “We wanted the teachers at Pike County Elementary School to be prepared when the rain comes.”

In presenting 25 umbrellas in school colors to PCES Principal Rodney Drish and a group of teachers, Messick said WoodmenLife makes an effort to be aware of different needs within a community.

“WoodmanLife is aware that throughout any school year, there are rainy days,” Messick said. “Elementary students need supervision when going to pick-up vehicles and buses and, when it’s raining, there is the chance that the students and the assisting teachers are going to get wet.”

WoodmanLife recognized the need for and value of umbrellas on a school campus.

“These large umbrellas will make getting young students to their buses or vehicles without getting wet and they will also be a shelter for the teachers who assist the children,” Drish said.

On behalf of the students and teachers at PCES, Drish thanked Messick and WoodmenLife Chapter 420 for the thoughtful donation of the large umbrellas.

“We have 40-plus teachers at PCES and they all will benefit from this donation, as well as the students,” he said. “Umbrellas are very usual on rainy days but they will also be useful when moving students on campus on extremely hot, sunny days. We are very appreciative of this donation and thank WoodmenLife Chapter 420 for thinking of our students, teachers and school in such a positive way.”