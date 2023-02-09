Society Conference, Junior Archaeology Day at Troy University Published 5:33 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Alabama Archaeological Society Conference: Winter 2023 and Junior Archaeology Day will be held on the Troy University campus February 17-19.

The conference is free and open to the public.

Stephen Carmody, chair of Troy University’s Anthropology, Sociology and Criminology Department, said the conference presentations will include talks on current archaeological research in Alabama and surrounding areas. The conference will also include a book auction.

The conference will kick off with a welcome reception at the International Arts Center on the Troy University campus on Saturday, February 18, and will continue with conference presentations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, at the Troy University Trojan Center Ballrooms.

The conference will conclude with closing remarks and the closing of the book auction.

Along with the conference, AAS and the Troy University Anthropology Club will offer a Junior Archaeology Day event for grades kindergarten through sixth grade from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, at the Troy University Arboretum.

Junior Archaeology Day is free.

The link to the registration page for Jr. Archaeology Day is: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfAIA_abyXmhrq7JzRuzKl26f5oojc2TYHHd2o0YXSxEJ2oMg/viewform?usp=sf_link.