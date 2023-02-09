Louis Armstrong Tribute Friday at The Crosby Published 5:34 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Troy Arts Council will present Longineu Parsons and his jazz band in a tribute to Louis Armstrong at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Claudia Crosby Theater.

Louis Armstrong, or “Satchmo,” was an American trumpeter and vocalist. He was among the most influential figures in jazz. His career spanned five decades and several eras in the history of jazz, said Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president.

“Friday’s concert will feature Longineu Parsons, one of the nation’s finest trumpet players, and his band. They will present the life, story and music of jazz legend, Louis Armstrong,” Camwell said. “The show is engaging and beautifully staged. This is a show not to be missed,

Camwell said the way Parsons touches the trumpet and growls his vocals is though he is channeling the great master of American music.

“Longineu Parsons has electrified audiences with his Louis Armstrong tribute from Europe to South America to Carnegie Hall,” Camwell said. “He will electrify our Troy audiences as well.”

Tickets can be purchased for $20 via troyartscouncil.com or at the door, for $25.