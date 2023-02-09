Kirk Kelley signs with USFL’s Breakers Published 11:09 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Former All-Sun Belt offensive lineman Kirk Kelley has signed with the United States Football League’s New Orleans Breakers, it was announced on Thursday.

Kelley, a Marrero, La., native will be returning home in a way as his hometown is less than 10 miles outside of New Orleans. He’ll also be returning home to Alabama as the Breakers will be playing their home games this season in Birmingham’s Protective Stadium.

Kelley was an All-District lineman and baseball player at John Ehret High School in Louisiana before accepting a scholarship to Troy.

After redshirting in 2015, Kelley played in eight games in 2016 before becoming the starting left guard for the Trojans in 2017. He earned Third-Team All-Sun Belt honors and didn’t allow a single sack during the season. In 2018, Kelley’s stellar play continued as he earned First-Team All-Sun Belt, allowing just one sack and five total pressures in 703 plays. He played both left guard and left tackle during the season and graded out at 90 percent or more in three games.

Despite missing a number of games due to injury as a senior in 2019, Kelley still earned Third-Team All-Sun Belt honors as a senior. In 2021, the 6-foot-4-inch, 320-pounder played for the Louisville Xtreme of the Indoor Football League. He also played for the Vegas Knight Hawks of the IFL before signing with the USFL.

While a number of Kelley’s former Troy teammates have signed with the rival XFL, he is the first Trojan to sign with the USFL this offseason. Former Troy teammate Steven Rowzee was a starting guard for the Breakers last season and is expected to return for 2023.