Former Trojan Chandler Worthy re-signs with CFL Published 10:42 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Former Troy University football star Chandler Worthy was re-signed to a two-year contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL) this week.

Worthy is coming off a 2022 season that saw the former Trojan amass 547 yards on 47 punt returns along with 1,220 yards and two touchdowns on 51 kickoff returns. He finished the season second in punt return and kickoff return yardage in the CFL and tied for first in return touchdowns.

Worthy, a Griffin, Ga., native was a standout at Troy, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors as a kick returner and second-team All-Conference as an athlete. He finished his Troy career with over 1,700 yards receiving and 1,900 kick return yards.

He was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the 2015 NFL Draft and played for both the Texans and New York Jets before starting his CFL career in 2017. Worthy played with the Toronto Argonauts from 2017 through 2021, primarily as a kick returner.

After a stellar 2022 campaign with the Alouettes, Worthy was a finalist for the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year.