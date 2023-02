CHHS soccer shuts out Ariton Published 9:42 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans (1-1) soccer team picked up the first win of 2023 with a 10-0 shutout road win over the Ariton Purple Cats.

Daniel Frigge had a big day for the Trojans, scoring six goals, while Jesus Gutierrez, Hayden Bush, Christian Sutherland and Arahy Arellano scored one goal each. Trevon Brown earned the shutout at goalkeeper with one save, as well.