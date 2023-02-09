Black History program at Brundidge Library Saturday Published 5:31 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will host a “Celebrating Unsung Heroes” Black History” program at 10 a.m. Saturday at the library on South Main Street.

The program will open at Coast &Creek on South Main Street across from the library with interpretative and inspirational dancing.

“The program events will then move to the Bass House to tour an interactive Wax Museum followed by entertainment and music at Coast & Creek.

There will also be an opportunity to visit the bus that will be parked on Main Street.

“Last, but not least, will be a tour of Interactive Wax Museum II at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library,” Trawick said. “Sameeria Issac will perform an interpretative dance of ‘Little Black Girl: Oh, The Things You Can Do! ‘and Kobee Wallace will perform, ‘Little Black Boy: Oh, The Things You Can Do.’”

The True Deliverance Worship Center will performance an inspirational dance. Henry Everett will also provide entertainment for “Celebrating Unsung Heroes

Students from Pike County Elementary School, Pike County High School, Banks Primary School, Banks Middle School and the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s homeschool group will perform as part of the Wax Museum. Refreshments will be served.

Trawick said everyone is invited to come and have fun and learn about some of the lesser-known African Americans, who have been major contributors to society.