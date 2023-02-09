Arkansas State snaps Troy’s four-game winning streak Published 8:36 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

On Friday, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-16, 3-10) snapped the Troy Trojans women’s basketball team’s (15-9, 10-3) four-game winning streak 98-92 at Trojan Arena.

While Troy still remains atop first place in the Sun Belt, it brings James Madison, Texas State and Old Dominion – all with 9-4 conference records – closer to the Trojans. The loss also snapped Troy’s 11-game winning streak over Arkansas State, dating back to the 2016 season.

Troy fell behind early, trailing 30-22 going into the second quarter. The Trojans also trailed 48-41 going into halftime. The Trojans rallied in the third quarter, though, cutting the Red Wolves lead to 66-65 going into the final period. Arkansas State outscored the Trojans 32-27 in the fourth to seal the win.

While Troy won the rebound battle 57-45, the Trojans shot just 36.6 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point range. Meanwhile, Arkansas State shot 43.7 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc. Troy also turned the ball over 17 times in the loss.

Tai’Sheka Porchia – coming off Sun Belt Player of the Week honors – earned her third straight double-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds and three steals, while Ja’Mia Hollings scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Makayia Hallmon and Jashanti Simmons scored 14 points each and Nia Daniel scored 11 points. Sharonica Hartsfield had six assists and Amber Leggett tallied 12 rebounds.

The Trojans will look to bounce back on Saturday at home against ULM in another conference matchup.