Salvation Army: From camp stew to Empty Bowls Published 6:04 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Pike County Salvation Army’s February camp stew sale on Thursday, February 2, was deemed a great success and the community is to be thanked, said Donna Kidd, director of the local Salvation Army Service Center in Troy.

“Our November camp stew sales are always larger, probably because people are stocking up for the winter season, which is camp stew season, as well,” Kidd said. “But, for whatever reason, our February sale was one of the best.”

Kidd said orders totaled 600 and the camp stew cooks made about 100 extra -quarts.

“We have less than 40 quarts left,” Kidd said. “They are frozen and available at the service center for those who missed the camp stew sale or would like an extra quart or two.”

The Pike County Salvation Army’s food pantry is well stocked. Kidd said she expects needs will be greater when the temporary boost to SNAP benefits that were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, end nationwide after the February 2023 issuance.

“Some people will have a difficult time making the adjustment because of the high cost of food now,” Kidd said. “So, we are expecting the food pantry will be a benefit to many.”

The Pike County Salvation Army’s Empty Bowls Luncheon is its next fundraiser. Empty Bowls is designed to raise awareness of hunger worldwide and here at home,

“Empty Bowls is an opportunity to support the needs here in Pike County and also make us more aware of the many people who go to bed hungry each night,” Kidd said.

The Empty Bowls Luncheon is an opportunity for the community to gather for a soup lunch and to take home an empty bowl made by local potters as a reminder of worldwide hunger.

“We have been very blessed to have individuals and businesses that donate soup for the luncheon and also those who hand-make bowls for participants to take home,” Kidd said. “Without these donations of time and talents, our Empty Bowls Luncheon would not be successful.”

Kidd expressed appreciation to those who support the Pike County Salvation Army in so many different ways and at different times of the year.

“With their support, the Pike County Salvation Army is doing the most good for those in need here at home.”