Pike County Heart Walk activities announced Published 6:11 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

In acknowledgement of the importance of the ongoing fight against cardiovascular disease, the Congress by Joint Resolution (1963) requested that the President issue an annual proclamation designating February as “American Heart Month.

The Pike County Heart Board is dedicated to the efforts to bring greater awareness of heart attack and stroke and to recognize and honor the survivors of heart disease and remember those whose battles were lost.

Tracie Davis, Pike County Heart Board co-chair, said the annual Red Cap Survivors Breakfast is set at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 18, at Park Memorial Family Life Center.

“All survivors of heart disease and stroke and their caregivers are invited to share this special time together,” Davis said. “Just come and enjoy the fellowship of the Survivors Breakfast.”

The guest speaker for the survivors’ breakfast will be Marsha Boutwell.

The Pike County Heart Walk will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 23, at the Troy Recreation Center. Henry Everett, Henry Hendock, will be the emcee for the event.

The Heart Walk will feature a health fair that will include different state and local health agencies and local health-related businesses.

Everyone will be invited to enjoy a light meal of sandwiches, chips and a Granola Bar.

“We’ll have door prizes and a silent auction that will include a Troy University signed baseball, men and women’s signed basketballs and gift cards from local restaurants,” Davis said.

“Pi will be there to lead line dancing and we’ll have a photo booth and other fun events and activities.”

Davis said the Pike County Heart Board has not set a goal for 2023.

“At this time, $16,000 has been donated,” she said. “Leading up to and during the Heart Walk, there will be different opportunities to donate to the American Heart Association. Every dime and dollar is important in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Each donation is greatly needed and greatly appreciated.”