Ray Money Jr. looks to bring fun and comedy to back to his hometown Published 10:45 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Comedian, and Troy native, Ray Money Jr. will be bringing his “Lovers or Friends” standup comedy show to Flo’s Kitchen in Troy this Saturday, Feb. 11.

Love will actually have two different shows that night, a “clean” show at 6:30 p.m. and an “uncut” show at 9:30 p.m.

“I do both clean and uncut standup (comedy),” Money said. “I do comedy everywhere from college campuses to clubs to adult daycare centers. You name it and I do it. I just want to provide some cheap and fun entertainment for everybody, really.”

Money grew up – and his family still resides – in Troy and he said he even grew up across the street from the owner of Flo’s Kitchen, which led to this show. Money is a near 10-year comedy veteran having toured all over the United States. While Money has done shows in his hometown in the past, he wants to make it a more frequent occurrence.

“I’m just trying to bring something to my hometown, bring some entertainment to the city,” he said. “I’ve done shows in Troy before but it’s been years for me. Those shows were pretty successful but I’m looking to perhaps do something monthly or every couple of months.

“My family still lives in Troy – my parents and my sister – and I come down at least once a month. So, I’m trying to set it up to do shows as a regular thing to give people something else to do, a date-night type of activity. I also want to bring other comedians with me in the next few months, too.”

Money said those that head to Flo’s Kitchen this Saturday can expect “just about anything” from him.

“Expect anything,” he said with a laugh. “I talk about everything, man. I talk about marriage, kids, movies and every day life. I have a wide span and we’ll talk about any and everything.”

The first “clean” show will be at 6:30 and the “uncut” show follows at 9:30 p.m. Flo’s Kitchen is located at 201 Love Street in Downtown Troy and a “special event” menu will be available during the comedy special. Advanced tickets are $10 and are available online, at https://tinyurl.com/yf5r7x36.