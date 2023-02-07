Porchia earns Sun Belt Player of the Week Published 11:19 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

For the second week in a row a Troy Trojan was named Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week as Tai’Sheka Porchia takes the honor this week.

Last week, Ja’Mai Hollings earned the honor, while Porchia receives those honors this week, coming off a stellar two-game stretch. She averaged 20 points and 13.5 rebounds in two games last week and earned double-doubles in both contests as Troy remained in first place in the conference.

Porchia tallied 28 points and 15 rebounds in a Thursday win over Texas State and she followed that up with 12 points and 12 rebounds in an overtime win against Louisiana, which saw her knock down the game-winning jumper with 1.8 seconds left.

Porchia, a Camden, Ark., junior is in her first season as a Trojan after earning JUCO All-American honors at Pensacola Junior College. She’s currently averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.