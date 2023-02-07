Free Frequency,’ ‘Valentine’s Day Concert at JCA Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and many couples are puzzled as to what to give their sweethearts on this special day for romance.

Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts, suggests a romantic Valentine’s Concert that will be a treasured memory for years to come.

The Valentine’s Day Concert will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on February 14 at The Studio at 301 E. Walnut Street in downtown Troy.

“The Valentine’s Concert will feature Troy University’s Vocal Jazz Ensemble, ‘frequency,’ that is directed by Dr. Scott Sexton, who is one of Troy’s own,” Campbell said.

The concert is presented by the Johnson Center for the Arts and The Chapman Foundation. Admission is free.

“The concert begins at 6 p.m. and lasts an hour,” Campbell said. “So, we invite ‘sweethearts’ to come, enjoy an amazing concert and, then, enjoy a romantic dinner at one of our local restaurants.”