Birmingham Stallions release 2023 schedule

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Year two for the United States Football League (USFL) is drawing closer and on Feb. 7 the league released the full schedule for the upcoming regular season.

The reigning USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions will kickoff the season on April 15 at home against the New Jersey Generals at 6:30 p.m. followed by home games with the Memphis Showboats on April 22 and New Orleans Breakers on April 29. The other week one USFL matchups – on April 15 – will see the Houston Gamblers play the Michigan Panthers, Memphis Showboats vs. Philadelphia Stars and New Orleans Breakers face the Pittsburgh Maulers.

For the first time in 2023, the Stallions will hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Maulers on May 7 before returning home for a matchup with the Houston Gamblers on May 13. Birmingham travels to Detroit, Mich., to face the Michigan Panthers on May 20 before heading home for the final two home games of the season.

Birmingham hosts New Orleans on May 27 and the Philadelphia Stars on June 3. The Stallions will close the regular season on the road against Houston – in Canton, Ohio – on June 11 and at Memphis on June 17. Birmingham will host all of its home games at Protective Stadium this season.

The USFL will hold a draft to add new players later this month and on Feb. 5, the league also announced some new revised rules. While the league will retain the majority of the rules used in 2022, one noted difference will be the fact that the clock will not stop due to an incomplete pass until under five minutes left in each quarter.

In 2022, the USFL’s ran the clock following incomplete passes in the first and third quarters but stopped the clock in the second and fourth quarters. This rule was in place in attempt to shorten the length of games. Now, the clock will continue to run after incomplete passes throughout the game, up until the final five minutes of a period.

Another minor change will see the USFL move kickoffs back to the 20-yard line. According to the USFL, this rule change will be implemented in an attempt to push the number of kickoffs that are returned up.

2023 Birmingham Stallions Schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

April 15 New Jersey Generals Home 6:30 p.m.

April 22 Memphis Showboats Home 6 p.m.

April 29 New Orleans Breakers Home 11:30 a.m.

May 7 Pittsburgh Maulers Canton, Ohio 5:30 p.m.

May 13 Houston Gamblers Home 3 p.m.

May 20 Michigan Panthers Detroit, Mich. 3 p.m.

May 27 New Orleans Breakers Home 3 p.m.

June 3 Philadelphia Stars Home 2 p.m.

June 11 Houston Gamblers Memphis, Tenn. 1 p.m.

June 17 Memphis Showboats Memphis, Tenn. 3 p.m.