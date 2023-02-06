Upcoming Extension Service programs Published 6:06 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

VITA Tax Program

now available

The Pike County Extension Office will, again this year, be a local site for the VITA Tax Program.

“We will do a “drop off” option again this year,” said Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator. “Starting in February each day until March 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This program is a free tax service for limited income families in our area. Clients will need to drop off all tax documents and information, direct deposit information and all other tax information from 2022.”

For questions, please call the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-90985.

Senior Farmers Market

Nutritional Program underway

The Senior Farmers Market Nutritional program vouchers are available now.

The program provides eligible seniors with fresh fruits and vegetables from certified ‘ markets in the state of Alabama

Eligibility requirements for SFMNP Food Benefits worth $30 include age: 60 years of age or old on the day of application and income. Applicant’s gross household income must not exceed:

• $2,096 monthly for a household of 1

• $2,823 monthly for a household of 2

• $3,552 monthly for a household of 3

• $4,279 monthly for a household of 4

• $5,006 monthly for a household of 5

To apply, please call the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-0985 or come by the Troy Nutrition Center on February 10th or Colley Senior Complex on February 15th!

PC 4-H Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive Underway

Pike County 4-H is kicking off its Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive for 2023, and will be accepting donations through the end of February.

“Once all donations have been received, we will deliver the donations to our local food banks,” said Hilllary Peoples. “This is a donation drive that Pike County 4-H has been involved in for many years. We hope to exceed previous years’ donations and serve those who are in need.”

Peanut butter is a good source of protein and healthy fats, important for all states of life, especially growing children. Plus, it is a good source of fiber.

Donations may be dropped off at the Pike County Extension Office at 306 South Three Notch Street in Troy.

Those with questions are invited to call Hillary Peoples at 565-0985 or email hkp0018@aces.edu for pickup.

All donations will benefit local food banks.