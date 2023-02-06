John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference deemed another great success Published 6:15 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

Troy University and the City of Troy hosted the Congressman John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference on Friday and Saturday at the Trojan Center Lamar Higgins Ballrooms and the Trojan Center Theater.

The 2023 conference speakers were Larry D. Thornton Sr. president and owner of Thornton Enterprises, author and artist, and Pastor Daryll Caldwell, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, and owner of C&H Auto Sales.

General session speakers for the conference were Dr. Frankie L Bell, Dr. Elizabeth and Angelene Kendal-Henderson,

Shelia Jackson, City of Troy tourism director, said, once again, the Congressman John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference was well-attended and those who came left with a greater desire to be more active in leadership roles in their individual communities and in servant leadership.

“An effective leader wants to see others grow in their knowledge of the purpose and goals of their communities or their organizations,” Jackson said. “And, also to become more dedicated to the accomplishment of their goals.”

Jackson said the first leadership conference at Troy University was in 2002 and kicked off Black History Month.

“The idea for the conference belonged to Troy University Trustee Lamar P. Higgins,” Jackson said. “Dr. Shirley Woodie organized a committee to help coordinate the first conference.”

The goal for attendance at the first Leadership Conference was 30. The conference was determined a great success with 42 in attendance

As the Leadership Conference, grew, Jackson said the City of Troy provided resources and support and became a sponsor of the event.

In 2021, at the recommendation of Trustee Lamar Higgins, the Leadership Conference was renamed the Congressman John R. Lewis Leadership Conference and the luncheon was renamed the Bishop S.D. James Leadership Luncheon in memory of Bishop James.

The Congressman John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference would not be possible without its sponsors. Jackson expressed appreciation for their support and also for those who were in attendance throughout the conference.

“We are looking forward to next year’s John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference and to other opportunities to become better and more effective leaders in our communities and beyond,” Jackson said.