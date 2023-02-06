CHHS competes at state indoor track meet Published 8:39 am Monday, February 6, 2023

A number of Charles Henderson High School athletes competed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham this weekend.

In the Class 4A-5A Division, the CHHS boys finished 12th overall and the girls finished 13th overall, while CHHS took home two bronze medals and a silver medal.

Brandon Givens earned third place in the boys shot put, while the boys 4×200-meter relay team – consisting of Sequan Fagg, Zach Coleman, Jamal Downing and Colton Popovich – took third place, as well. Fagg finished in seventh place in the 60-meter dash. The 4×400-meter relay team finished in ninth place, Coleman took 11th in the boys triple jump and Sterling Sharp came in 11th in the boys shot put.

On the girls side, Payton Ousley earned a seventh place finish in the 60-meter dash and 400-meter dash. The 4×200-meter relay team – consisting of Jimelia Woods, Ryann Thomas, Zykirra Jefferson and Ousley – earned a silver finish, coming in second place. The 4×400-meter relay team also came in ninth place. Jada Jones finished in ninth place in the girls shot, as well.