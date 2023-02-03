TB&T Athletes of the Week (Jan. 27-Feb. 2) Published 2:02 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

MALE

Austin Cross

Charles Henderson High School

Cross averaged 20 points per game in four Charles Henderson wins this week. The Trojans knocked off back-to-back Top 10 teams in the process, beating 7A’s Dothan and Guntersville over the weekend. Against Dothan, Cross tallied 21 points and three steals. He also scored 26 points against Guntersville.

FEMALE

KK Hobdy

Charles Henderson High School

Hobdy averaged 24 points per game as CHHS went 2-1 to close the regular season. She filled up the stat sheet with 23 points, six assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals in a win over 7A’s Dothan last Friday.