TAC presents Louis Armstrong tribute Published 7:28 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

The Troy Arts Council presents Longinue Parsons and his excellent jazz band in a tribute to Louis Armstrong on Friday, February 10, at the Claudia Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University.

Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president, said there will be a 9:30 a.m. show for Pike County grade-four students and a 7 p.m. show for the general public.

“The Tribute to Louis Armstrong show will trace his life and career and feature many of his most famous songs,” Camwell said. “Louis Armstrong is, perhaps, the most important figure in the history of American music. He is certainly one of the most recognizable figures in the world.”

Camwell said Longineu Parsons is one of the world’s finest trumpeters.

“And, when he interprets Louis Armstrong, he goes far beyond what can be studied and learned,” Camwell said. “The way he touches the trumpet and growls his vocals is as though he is channeling the great master of American music.”

Longineu has electrified audiences with his Louis Armstrong tribute from Europe to South America to Carnegie Hall.

“And, he will electrify our Troy audiences, as well,” Camwell said.

Tickets from the Troy Arts Council’s “Tribute to Louis Armstrong,” on Friday, February 10 at the Claudia Crosby Theater are available online at Tickets and information available at troyartscouncil.com.