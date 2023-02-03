Eagles vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl Sunday peeks local interest Published 7:26 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Super Bowl LVII is the upcoming American football championship game of the National Football League for the 2022 NFL season. It will be played between the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday, February, 12.

Perhaps, there are few fans of either team down here is South Alabama…normally. However, this year is different, especially for Roll Tide fans. Jalen Hurts, former University of Alabama quarterback, will lead the Eagles against the Chiefs. Three other former Alabama players will represent the University of Alabama in the big game, wide receiver, DeVonta Smith; offensive guard, Landon Dickerson and cornerback Josh Jobe.

Jalen Hurts played his first three seasons of college football at Alabama, where he was part of the team that won the 2018 College Football National Championship. He used his final year of eligibility at Oklahoma.

Many Alabama fans are Jalen Hurts fans and are rooting for him to lead the Eagles to the pinnacle of professional football.

Willie Wright, Brundidge City Manager, said he is pulling for Philadelphia because Jalen Hurts is representing the Great State of Alabama.

Jimmy Ramage, Brundidge, is excited about the game and he is pulling for Jalen Hurts, who had ups and downs at Alabama and handled it all with dignity.

“Hurts did a good thing going to Oklahoma and I’m proud of the success he has had at Philadelphia,” Ramage said. “I’d like to see the Eagles win this one.”

And, so would John Key of Troy.

“I don’t watch a lot of professional football but, this year, the Super Bowl is more interesting because of Jalen Hurts,” Key said. “He’s a Christian athlete and I’m pulling for him to lead the Eagles to a big win.”

Three former Auburn Tigers will also have a chance to compete for the league’s ultimate prize. Philadelphia Eagles, Jack Driscoll and Arryn Siposs, and Kansas City Chief lineman, Prince Tega Wanogho, are also heading to the Super Bowl.

Ramage said all Alabamians can be proud to have these young men representing the Yellowhammer State on this big stage, no matter who wins.

Troy Messenger Sports Editor Josh Boutwell’s prediction is for “another Chiefs’ win.”

“Pat Mahomes has been dinged up at the end of the season but I just think the Chiefs have the better overall team,” Boutwell said. “Jalen Hurts’ season in 2022 was borderline ‘magical’ and he has some real big-time weapons – like DeVonta “Smitty” Smith – but Mahomes has weapons all over the field. Both defenses are solid and the Eagles have the advantage there. But, I think this one could become a shootout and the ‘gunslinger,’ Mahomes, will always have the advantage in that type of game.”