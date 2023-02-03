CHHS closes regular season with win over Andalusia Published 8:33 am Friday, February 3, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans wrapped up the 2022-2023 basketball regular season on Friday night with wins over Andalusia High School on the road.

The 5A No. 5-ranked boys team (20-5) knocked off Andalusia 68-61 as seniors Jayden Spearman and Austin Cross once again had big nights. Spearman scored 20 points to lead the Trojans, while Cross added 17 points. Jywon Boyd and Tyler Carlton each had 10 points in the win. The win marked the boys team’s 11th straight win and 17th win in the last 18 games.

For the girls (13-9), it took overtime to get the ‘W’ but the Lady Trojans managed to hold off Andalusia 51-49 to close out the regular season with a win, as well. With the game tied 45-45 at the end of regulation, Charles Henderson outscored Andalusia 6-3 in overtime.

CHHS senior KK Hobdy once again came up big, scoring all six Lady Trojan points in overtime and scoring 28 points total in the win.

Charles Henderson now sets its sights on the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament next week. The Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the first round on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

The Zion Chapel Rebels hosted Elba on Thursday night but dropped a close 73-65 game. Jacob Chestnutt scored 29 points to lead ZCHS, while Slade Grantham added 16 points. Alvin Henderson led Elba with 18 points.

The Lady Rebels also fell 63-37 to Elba. Shea Wambles led ZCHS with 11 points, while Madison Meeks added eight points.