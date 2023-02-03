A great way to ‘meat’ on Super Bowl Sunday Published 7:25 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

No matter which team you cheer for on Super Bowl Sunday, you will be a winner with these recipes that are great match-ups for the biggest professional football game of the year. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles is a great matchup and these meat favorites are a great match with any grill master’s side favorites – baked beans, potato salad, mac ‘n cheese, dirty rice, corn on the cob and a crunchy, garden salad. Top the meal with a something lemony and light and enjoy the game and fellowship of family and friends. Be happy, no matter whether the Eagles fly or the chiefs prevail! After all, it’s just a football game!

BEER CHOPS

6 bone-in or boneless pork chops

1.2 cup soy sauce

½ cup brown sugar

2 can beer, divide

Salt and pepper

Combine 1 can of beer, soy sauce and born sugar. Marinate the chops for about two hours in the frig. Place chops on a hot grill using high direct heat. Turn and cook until done. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve. Drink the other beer while the chops cook.

HONEY GARLIC BARBECUE SPARERIBS

3 to 4 pounds pork spareribs

1;4 cup plus 2 tablespoons honey divided

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon black pepper

3-4 garlic cloves, crushed

Hot sauce to your taste

Mix soy sauce, 2 tablespoons honey, salt, pepper and garlic to make a marinade, marinate the ribs for 1 to 2 hours. Combine ¼ cup honey and hot sauce to your taste and brush it on the pork/ Cook until done baste with any remaining marinade for the last 30 minutes of the cooking process. Serve hot with a cold beverage, some slaw, a corn muffin and a big brownie topped with a roasted pecan.

STEAK ON A STICK

2 to 3 pounds, shank steak

1’2 cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon of ginger

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Wood skewers as needed

Pound steak so that it is very thin and tender. Slice into inch-wide strips about 5 inches long.

Mix everything and marinate the meant for hour or more. Place on a skewer like a ribbon and grill. As soon as you remove from the heat source, try topping with a dash of Cajun seasoning.

CAJUN CHICKEN

8 to 10 chicken quarters

1;2 bottle Cajun Red Hot Sauce

½ bottle Cajun Gourmet Honey Mustard

1 bottle Cajun Gourmet Barbecue Sauce

Wash chicken and pat dry. Season with Cajun Gourmet Red Hot Sauce and Cajun Gourmet Honey Mustard. Let chicken set overnight in a zip-lock bag. Bake or grill until done and serve with Cajun Gourmet Barbecue Sauce.

GRILLED CATFISH FILLETS

6 catfish fillets

½ cup melted butter

3 lemons, juiced

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon mustard

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

Combine all ingredients except catfish and let rest. Rub a dash of salt and pepper on each fillet and place the catfish on oiled grill grates. Baste fillets frequently. Cook evenly over medium-high direct heat.

Barbecue Steak Sandwich

A couple of steaks

1 cup barbecue sauce

French rolls

Cheese, of your liking

Tenderize the steak to your liking. Slice the steaks into thin slices and place on the grill. Once the meat starts to brown, coat with the barbecue sauce. Place on a French roll, top with cheese and serve hot.