Troy University sorority donates to Troy Miracle League

Published 2:26 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

Troy Parks and Recreation’s Sheldan Sanders, center, receives the donation from Alpha Gamma Delta’s Emma Williams, left, and Carlyle Blackmon, right, which will go to resurfacing the Troy Miracle League Field. (Submitted photo)

The Troy Miracle League received a pleasant surprise this week in the shape of a donation from Troy University sorority Alpha Gamma Delta.

Alpha Gamma Delta donated $10,000 that the sorority raised and those proceeds will go to towards the resurfacing of the Troy Miracle League Field, which is now 11 years old and has been in need of resurfacing.

“Thank you to all the ladies of Troy University’s Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority,” Troy Parks and Recreation Director Dan Smith said. “There are not enough words to express our gratitude from Troy Parks and Recreation and the Troy Miracle League.”

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Troy Miracle League provides children and adults of all ages with special needs or disabilities opportunities for extra curricular activities. The Troy Miracle League Field has a special rubberized safety-surface.

 

More News

Camp Stew Sale: Doing good for Pike County

Extension a site for VITA Tax Program

Leadership Conference opens tonight at Troy University

Astronaut Dr. Bernard Harris gives keynote address at annual Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Breakfast

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events