Troy University sorority donates to Troy Miracle League Published 2:26 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

The Troy Miracle League received a pleasant surprise this week in the shape of a donation from Troy University sorority Alpha Gamma Delta.

Alpha Gamma Delta donated $10,000 that the sorority raised and those proceeds will go to towards the resurfacing of the Troy Miracle League Field, which is now 11 years old and has been in need of resurfacing.

“Thank you to all the ladies of Troy University’s Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority,” Troy Parks and Recreation Director Dan Smith said. “There are not enough words to express our gratitude from Troy Parks and Recreation and the Troy Miracle League.”

The Troy Miracle League provides children and adults of all ages with special needs or disabilities opportunities for extra curricular activities. The Troy Miracle League Field has a special rubberized safety-surface.