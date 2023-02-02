Trojan Kelly Horne named Preseason SBC Player of the Year Published 1:31 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

The Sun Belt Conference released its Preseason honors and Preseason Poll for the upcoming softball season this week, and Troy senior infielder Kelly Horne was named Preseason Player of the Year.

Horne earned All-Sun Belt honors last season after tallying 14 home runs, 28 RBIs and 44 walks with a .353 batting average and .729 slugging percentage. Her .530 on-base percentage ranks second in Troy history for a season and the Tallahassee, Fla., native led the entire conference in homers in 2022.

Additionally, Horne is rated as the No. 7 second baseman in the entire country by Extra Innings Softball. In her Troy career, Horne has earned All-Sun Belt twice, NFCA All-South Region twice and CoSIDA Academic All-District once.

Her .601 slugging percentage currently ranks second in Troy history, while her .475 on-base percentage also second best in Troy history. She also ranks fourth in career home runs and 10th and career RBIs.

As a defender, Horne has a career 96.5 percent fielding percentage with 168 total put outs and 110 assists and just 10 errors in her entire career.

Horne was the only Trojan to earn Preseason All-Sun Belt honors, as well. Still, the Trojan roster boasts the return of Brantley pitcher Leanna Johnson and outfielder Jade Sinness, who both earned All-Sun Belt in 2022 alongside Horne.

The Trojans, under first-year coach Eric Newell, were picked to finish fourth in the conference, which was voted on by Sun Belt coaches. Louisiana was picked to finish as conference champions with Texas State at No. 2 and South Alabama at No. 3 ahead of Troy.

Troy Softball opens the 2023 season opens on Feb. 10 with the Trojan Classic at home against Belmont and SIUE.