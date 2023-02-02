Extension a site for VITA Tax Program Published 4:44 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

The Pike County Extension Office will, again this year, be a local site for the VITA Tax Program.

“We will do a “drop off” option again this year,” said Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator. “Starting in February each day until March 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This program is a free tax service for limited income families in our area. Clients will need to drop off all tax documents and information, direct deposit information and all other tax information from 2022.”

For questions, please call the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-90985.