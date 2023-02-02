Enterprise’s Taylor Danford signs with Troy Published 9:01 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Enterprise High School senior softball star Taylor Danford is the newest addition to the Troy University softball team, signing her letter-of-intent with the program on Feb. 1.

Danford committed to Troy in December 2022. She had multiple reasons that the Trojans were the best fit for her.

“Ever since I started going to (Troy) Coach (Eric) Newell’s camps, even at AUM, I just loved his coaching style and I knew that if I wanted to play college softball I would want someone like him to coach me,” she said. “Also, one of my best friends is already up there, Emma Faulk. Plus, my family can come support me for any home game and they’ve always supported me since I was little. Them being able to come to my college games was the perfect setup and I knew it would be home for me.”

Faulk was Danford’s teammate at Enterprise for a number of years and is an incoming freshman catcher for the Trojans in 2023.

Danford earned All-State honorable mention last season as she hit .366 with just three strikeouts in 82 at-bats in 2022. As a sophomore, Danford hit .459 with 32 RBIs and 44 runs. In a total of 260 career at-bats, Danford has just 20 total strikeouts. She earned Defensive Player of the Year for EHS as a sophomore. Danford is also an all-around athlete, earning Dothan Eagle Super 12 honorable mention in volleyball as a senior.

“We are looking forward to adding Taylor to our already strong 2023 recruiting class,” Newell said. “A left-handed bat and a versatile defender, Taylor is a high school shortstop but has shown in camp settings that she can play nearly anywhere on the field. She is a great fit for our program, and we are excited to see how much she grows in her four years at Troy.”

Danford said she just wants to contribute to the Trojans in any way she can and doesn’t care if that means playing her high school position of shortstop or at second base or even in the outfield.

“In college, I just want to contribute to the team however I can and help in any way possible to do whatever is best for the team,” she emphasized. “I play shortstop in high school and travel ball but (Newell) mentioned second base and outfield and I’m totally fine with that. I’ll play anywhere, wherever the team needs me to.”

While Danford, who plans to major in pre-pharmacy, is excited for her Troy career to begin she still has goals left for high school.

“The goal is a state title,” she flatly said. “I think we’re going to make a good run this year because of our team bond. I just want to have fun with my friends and have a great season making a long run (in the playoffs).”

Danford joins five other signees to the Class of 2023, which signed back in November 2022. That class now features Dandford, Geneva’s Makaley Boswell, Ashford’s Savannah Money, Ellabell, Ga., native Rebekah Johnson, Northport’s Becca Leigh Chadwick and Northport’s Alyssa Faircloth.