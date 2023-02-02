Charles Henderson jumps to No. 5 in Class 5A Published 8:32 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Fresh off the heels of back-to-back Top 10 victories last week, the Charles Henderson Trojans (19-5) jumped to No. 5 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s (ASWA) Class 5A rankings this week.

This weeks Top 10 polls are the final ASWA polls for each classification of the season. The Trojans jumped from No. 7 to No. 5, the highest ranking of the season for CHHS. The jump in the Class 5A Poll comes after knocking off Class 7A’s Dothan – who dropped to No. 10 in 7A this week – and the previous 5A No. 5 Guntersville last week. Guntersville replaces CHHS at No. 7 in 5A this week. Charles Henderson also defeated 6A Carver-Montgomery on Jan. 30.

Charles Henderson also jumped to No. 2 in MaxPrep’s 5A rankings and No. 25 in MaxPrep’s overall Alabama Top 25.

The Trojans will host the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament Championship next Thursday, Feb. 9.