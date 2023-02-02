Camp Stew Sale: Doing good for Pike County Published 5:04 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

The more the better. And, that’s the reason the Pike County Salvation Army’ camp stew crew made extra quarts of camp stew for its February sale.

“The more we sell, the more good we can do for the people here in Pike County who are in need,” said Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center.

The center’s February Camp Stew Sale got off to a great start Thursday with pickup orders going like hotcakes.

“We are so appreciative of the many who pre-ordered quarts of Carter Sanders’ recipe camp stew,” Kidd said. “The camp stew sales are our next to the largest fundraiser so they help us to do the most good here in Pike County.”

However, after each camp stew sale is over and all the much-talked-about stew is gone, many forgot to order or the date of the sale.

“We have people come by who forgot to order or intended to come by in hopes that we have some stew left,” “Kidd said. “This time, we made more stew than we had orders to have some available for those who forgot or didn’t know.”

A couple of hours before the 6 p.m. closing on Thursday, Kidd said, there should be camp stew available after the doors closed.

Those who forgot to stop or just would like another quart may call the Salvation Army Service Center at 334-808-1069 today Friday) and check on availability or just stop by.