Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed Published 2:02 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

In Class 3A, the Pike County Lady Bulldogs will host the Area 4 Tournament. PCHS will battle Daleville in the semifinals on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m., while New Brockton places Opp at 5:30 p.m. The winners of those games meet in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. The Pike County boys team will play New Brockton at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Opp High School. Opp and Daleville will meet in the other semifinal game at 7 p.m. with the two winners meeting at Opp High on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

In Class 2A, the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels will host Pike Liberal Arts at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the first round of the Area 4 Tournament. The winner of that game will play Luverne at Luverne High School in the semifinals on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. The Goshen Lady Eagles will play Highland Home in the other semifinal game at Luverne High on Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. The championship will be Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at Luverne High.

Over on the boys side, Goshen will host Pike Liberal Arts on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the first round. The winner travels to Highland Home at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the semifinals. The other semifinal matchup – also at HHHS – will see Zion Chapel face Luverne at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. The championship game will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Highland Home.

Both the winner and runner-up from each area tournament will advance to the sub-regional round of the state tournament later this month.